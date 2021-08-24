Students return to school Wednesday.
Students will be starting classes at new times this year because of changes made the School Committee in June. The changes move the middle and high school start times a half-hour later to 8:15 a.m. and 15 minutes later for elementary school students to 9 a.m.
"We are excited to welcome students and staff back to our schools in the coming weeks," said Superintendent Magda Parvey, who is new to the district this year. "It is important for us to be together in person. Having a sense of community is essential for our children, and we are looking forward to the opportunity for students to be together and reconnect with their friends and teachers."
Classrooms will look closer to pre-pandemic norms because desks will not have to be distanced, according to new policies put in place this year. A district-wide indoor mask mandate will be in effect and was approved by the School Committee. A statewide mask mandate was approved by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education by a 9 to 1 vote Tuesday, requiring students ages 5 and up, staff and educators in K-12 schools to wear masks indoors through Oct. 1.
The district's local mask mandate to be in effect until November when school officials would revisit it to potentially relax it, they said.
"As I mentioned in my letter to our families last week (August 16th), the work of reopening schools in a pandemic is complex, and this work must always keep the health and safety of our students and staff at the forefront," Parvey said. "Our collective responsibility is to ensure a safe, in-person learning environment for all of our students this school year."
Per the state mandate, after Oct. 1, middle and high schools will be allowed to ease the mandate, and even lift it entirely for vaccinated students and staff, if at least 80% are vaccinated. Unvaccinated students and staff will still be required to mask up in school.
Andover schools already meets that criteria because 90% of children aged 12 to 15 are vaccinated and residents aged 16 to 19 are more than 95% fully vaccinated, according to state data.
Overall, Andover school staff are looking forward to a new start to school. Parvey met new teachers at their training Monday, and said she was excited to get to know the community better in the coming year.
"I have held office hours in the past month and will plan to attend the fall open houses at our schools to meet with our families and staff," Parvey said. "I am appreciative for the warm welcome from the community and their commitment to providing the best opportunities for our students. I am looking forward to welcoming our students on the first day of school."