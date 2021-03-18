The School Committee will ask voters to approve a $92.5 million budget in June at Town Meeting.
Members are likely to finalize the budget at Thursday's School Committee meeting. Similar to years past, the committee will need to decide what staff members to add for the finalized budget.
The proposed budget is on track with what Town Manager Andrew Flanagan proposed as a 3.75% increase from last year, to stay within state budget guidelines.
"Which means we are living within our means,” said Stephen Nembirkow, the district's chief operations officer.
There are a few increased expenses because of COVID-19 that have restrained the budget this year, including $407,000 in increased utility costs for air filtration, Nembirkow said.
The school committee will decide between adding a variety of positions including math support staff for the elementary and middle school level, more guidance councilors, more nursing staff, more music teachers, or making other staff full-time. District administrators shared their needs at the March 5 meeting.
School Committee members recognized they would not be able to add all of the positions asked for this budget year.
One of the largest needs that has been exacerbated by the pandemic is to increase the nursing staff, said Rita Casper, the director of nursing. Even in previous years, she struggled to find coverage for a thin staff when someone called out sick, she said. This year, eight of the 10 schools have had at least one day during the year where there was no nurse on duty. Instead principals had to cover, she said.
She asked for one additional nurse for West Elementary School and a nurse leader who would help her with administrative tasks and be able to cover absent school nurses.
“While covid has created many challenges this year, it is certainly not the root of why I am here and why I’m requesting the staffing additions," Casper said, explaining that the staffing hadn't increased during her 15 years with the district while the workload even in normal years has vastly expanded.
The music department is also asking for three new teachers to help solidify and deepen the music program. Adding new teachers would allow instrumental and choir classes to be taught during the day instead of in the morning, which isn't as easily accessible for students, said Sean Walsh, the fine arts program coordinator.
More teachers would also allow for greater flexibility in middle school schedules, which has been a problem in the district for years, he said.
“That one feels like a lot of bang for the buck,” said committee member Tracey Spruce. “It solves multiple problems and opens up a number of possibilities in areas we have been talking about.”
One of the other largest requests was for math staff — new part-time interventionalists for each of the three middle schools and for the two elementary school, along with math coaches being made full-time. Interventionalists work one-on-one with students, while the math coaches help teachers, explained Katherine Richard, head of the math program.
“I could be patient if I didn’t feel that we are going to be in need in some serious support for math for these students," Richard said.
"I worry about those kids in the middle… those kids in the middle who are disengaged and kind of just sitting there," she said. "They are going to come in and they may not be at grade level. And we are going to need to support them."
The School Committee will finalize what positions are most needed for the upcoming school year, and vote on the budget at the March 18 meeting, said Shannon Scully, the committee chair.