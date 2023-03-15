HAVERHILL — School Superintendent Margaret Marotta issued an apology on social media Tuesday afternoon in response to parent complaints that she kept students in school longer than she should have.
Marotta had announced that students would be let our one hour early due to Tuesday's snowstorm, a decision that parents apparently did not like, with some complaining that school buses transported students home in dangerous conditions resulting from the late-starting storm.
For Haverhill High School, its normal release time of 2:05 p.m. was pushed back an hour to 1:05 p.m., at a time when the storm was raging. Middle schools released at 1:45 p.m., an hour earlier than usual, while elementary schools released to 2:15 p.m., also an hour early.
"We called this one wrong, and we are so sorry!" Marotta said in a social media post and also in an email to parents and staff. "All reports indicated it would not switch from rain to snow until after 1 p.m. in Haverhill, but as you know, we started seeing it come down steadily mid-morning. Some families chose to keep their students home today, and others dismissed them early. All student absences and dismissals will be excused for the day."
