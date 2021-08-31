School district officials announced last week they have partnered with the state to use COVID-19 testing to keep more students in school this year.
"Hopefully unnecessary quarantine will be eliminated as much as we can this year," said Rita Casper, director of nursing.
With students back in class as of Wednesday, Andover school nurses will be able to use 15-minute antigen rapid tests when children come to their offices with COVID-19 symptoms this year. They will also be able to keep kids in school if exposed to the virus if the student accepts being tested every day for five to seven days after exposure, Casper said.
Vaccinations, testing and masking are the district's defenses against the virus as the district relaxes its social distancing guidelines, Casper said.
Parents must grant permission for their children to be tested. Parents will be sent the online consent form in the coming week as the district sets up the software required to track cases, Casper said.
Last year anyone potentially exposed to COVID-19 — having been within six feet of a person who was diagnosed with the virus — had to quarantine at home until they either waited out the virus' incubation period or produced a negative test. Various schools across the district had to switch to remote learning throughout last year when too many students and staff had to be out because they were potential close contacts.
Now with a highly vaccinated student body and the state's testing program, Andover officials hope to keep more students in school.
Many of Andover's middle and high school students are already vaccinated — 90% of children aged 12 to 15 are vaccinated and residents aged 16 to 19 are more than 95% fully vaccinated, according to state data.
Those vaccinated students will not have to quarantine if potentially exposed to the virus, Casper said. Anyone who is vaccinated only has to be tested if they exhibit symptoms, she said. They are only sent home if they test positive, she added.
Students and staff will be eligible to be tested through the state's program, utilizing a less invasive nasal swab than the ones common at the beginning of the pandemic. Then the person will wait for 15 minutes for the results. Antigen tests have the potential to produce false positives, so anyone who does not want to quarantine at home is eligible to get a PCR test, which is available across the region and takes about 24 to 48 hours to produce results, Casper said.
Tests will also be available to anyone — vaccinated or unvaccinated — who exhibits COVID-19 symptoms.
The state has relaxed their distancing guidance to be completely non-existent. And it's relaxed contact-tracing rules, so that districts only have to notify potential close contacts who were sitting next to the students in class — not students sitting next to each other during lunch or on buses.
Casper explained that was because current data shows that more time exposed leads to a higher chance of infection, she said.
Masks will be required on buses because of federal public transportation guidelines.
Lunches will be different.
The middle and high schools in the district — where space is more constrained, but the students are largely eligible to be vaccinated — have completely relaxed distancing, Superintendent Magda Parvey said. However, elementary schools in the district — where students cannot be vaccinated because of their age — can all accommodate 3 feet of space between students during lunch, she said.
Individual school principals will provide more school-specific information, she said.
If students are absent from school because of COVID-19, there will be policies in place to help them catch up despite not having a remote option, Parvey said. There will be more information on those programs at the Sept. 2 meeting, she said.
