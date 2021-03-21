District officials have created plans for every student to have space to eat lunch, and are rewriting bus routes to get more students on buses.
Both been hurdles for bringing more students back for more in-person instruction.
The School Committee approved allowing eighth-grade students to use the buses starting on April 28, the same day all hybrid middle schoolers return to five-day in-person instruction. Elementary students have been approved to come back five days a week starting April 5.
The district has been acquiring cleaning supplies, new desks, plexiglass shields and even outdoor event tents to accommodate all the students returning to classrooms throughout the district, said Stephen Nembirkow, chief operations officer for the district.
The majority of students have been in classrooms two days a week in-person, divided into two different groups, or cohorts. Students in each of those cohorts then attend class virtually three days a week, keeping the spread of germs to a minimum.
Kindergarten and first graders have been brought back four days a week, but currently are still learning remotely on Wednesdays, because of teacher development and other scheduling issues. They, along with all other elementary students, will be back five days a week on April 5 to comply with a state mandate for a return to classrooms.
The state has also mandated that middle school students return by April 28.
The district will be using some of the estimated $1.3 million in federal funds recently allocated to the district to allow for the transition to meet state deadlines, Nembirkow said.
The district has purchases 27 outdoor event tents to use for outdoor learning and eating space, which cost a total of $133,000 for the district, he said. New desks needed to conform to the distancing guidelines will cost about another $200,000, he said.
“These are big numbers and are big asks and are large purchases we are looking at," Nembirkow said. "Without the (federal COVID funding) we would never be able to do this.”
The decision to bring back more students coincides with the district loosening its distancing requirement, decreasing the space between desks to 3 feet from 6 feet in kindergarten and first-grade classrooms — something necessary to be able to accommodate both cohorts of students at the same time. The state allows for 3-foot spacing in schools when everyone is masked.
Lunch and snack times where students remove masks and need more distancing space have been the largest hurdles to getting students back into school full-time, according to district administrators. Lunch plans will look different from school to school, and principals are hopeful they can utilize the outdoor tents to meet the challenge. Each school will use a “variety method” utilizing gymnasiums and classrooms, she said, especially when the weather is not cooperating. At Doherty Middle School they plan to use the Media Center, said Patrick Bucco, principal at Wood Hill Middle School.
“We know New England weather is going to be amazing and warm and we are going to go outside," said Pamela Lathrop, principal at High Plain Elementary.
Plexiglass will be used wherever distancing cannot be accommodated in a classroom setting where students will continue to wear masks, Nembirkow said.
“While it’s not a fail-safe for distancing it was something DESE said we could use if we need to manage some of the distance requirements," said Rita Casper, the director of nursing.
It remains unclear if the state will mandate a return for high schoolers to full in-classroom learning, however, administrators are working on plans to allow students to return, said Principal Caitlin Brown.
Because most of the classrooms are undersized, Brown said, it presents a challenge. The average room only allows 15 students if they maintain the three-foot distance, she said.