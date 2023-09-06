Schwarber hits another impressive homer at Petco Park as the Phillies beat the Padres 5-1

Kyle Schwarber hit another eye-popping home run at Petco Park — this one a 465-foot leadoff shot almost halfway up the batter’s eye beyond the center field wall — and Zack Wheeler and three relievers combined to three-hit San Diego’s high-priced offense as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Padres 5-1