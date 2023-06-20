LAWRENCE — Thousands packed the Campagnone Common over the weekend to experience the sights, sounds and tastes of Semana Hispana.
Even when carnival rides shut down due to rain, revelers danced on the Common to the music of a variety of Latin performers.
This year marks the 44th anniversary of Semana Hispana festivities in the city. Twenty-three Latin countries were celebrated.
This year’s theme is “Let’s Recycle For Life,” said Gerimundy "Geri" Rosario, Semana Hispana president.
A festival began Saturday afternoon. A parade followed Sunday.
Parade grand marshals this year are Leonor and Stelvyn Mirabal of the Asociación Carnavalesca de Massachusetts.
ACM has displayed and donated several stunning Dominican Carnival costumes to the Lawrence History Center.
