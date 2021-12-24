CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Given that Tom Brady has been in the NFL for a gazillion years — or, to be more exact, 22 seasons — it’s surprising he has only played the Carolina Panthers eight times.
But that’s about to change, as the Panthers face the legendary QB twice in the next three weeks starting Sunday in Charlotte.
Brady is 5-3 in his career against the Panthers, including the playoffs. That’s a modest record for a guy who, for instance, is 33-3 against the Buffalo Bills. Carolina’s win rate of 37.5% against Brady is one of the better marks in the NFL.
Brady got the biggest win, though, when his New England Patriots edged Carolina, 32-29, in the Super Bowl following the 2003 season.
Now Brady stars for Tampa Bay, and in that role he beat the Panthers easily in two games in 2020 on his way to winning his seventh Super Bowl. At age 44, the quarterback just earned his 15th Pro Bowl nod this week and ranks as one of the strongest contenders, again, for the NFL Most Valuable Player award.
Panthers coach Matt Rhule has said a number of times that Brady may be the best QB to ever play the game — a common opinion as Brady continues to show few signs of slowing down. Here’s Rhule this week on Brady:
“Tom Brady plays the game at a level not many people do. ... He’s just masterful. He’s the fastest or second-fastest in the league in terms of getting the ball out of his hands. Like 2.3 seconds. Yet he’s still throwing for 300-400 yards. ... You can see him changing plays based off the coverage protection. Sight-adjusting. It’s such a high level of football that so many young quarterbacks can’t do and aren’t doing. It’s like a master class of offense.”
For all that, Brady isn’t unbeatable.
The New Orleans Saints, in fact, have figured him out. The Saints shut out the injury-plagued Buccaneers, 9-0, just last week and also beat the Bucs earlier this season. Tampa Bay is 10-2 against the rest of the NFL this season but 0-2 against New Orleans, a team that Brady is only 5-5 against in his career.
Said Panthers defensive coordinator Phil Snow: “New Orleans has their number. … They really try to bully Tampa. You can try to copy that, but you have to make plays like they do.”
Here’s a quick recap of the Panthers’ eight previous meetings against Brady, in chronological order:
— Jan. 6, 2002: In one of the low-water marks for the Panthers franchise, a Brady-led Patriots team demolished the Panthers, 38-6, to close Carolina’s 1-15 season in George Seifert’s final game as Carolina’s head coach.
— Jan. 2, 2004: In the 38th Super Bowl, Brady had his career-best game against Carolina (32 for 48 for 354 yards and three TDs) in a 32-29 victory. His final drive for the winning field goal was helped by John Kasay hooking the kickoff out of bounds after Carolina tied the score at 29-all, but I’ve long been convinced that Brady would have gotten the Patriots into winning position regardless. He was just too hot, and the Panthers defense too tired.
— Sept. 18, 2005: In the first real indication that the 2005 Panthers would be a playoff team, Carolina upset New England, 27-17, and held Brady to his lowest point total ever against a Panthers team.
— Dec. 13, 2009: In a win fueled more by New England’s defense, the Patriots beat the Panthers, 20-10, as Brady threw for a modest 192 yards.
— Nov. 18, 2013: In the “Robbed Gronkowski” game, the Panthers weren’t called for pass interference on the game’s final play. Brady’s hurried and intercepted throw was ruled uncatchable by Gronk, who was deep in the end zone. Brady’s comeback attempt fell short, 24-20, as Cam Newton outplayed Brady by throwing three TD passes.
— Oct. 1, 2017: Newton edged Brady again in an entertaining shootout, 33-30, accounting for four TDs. It’s interesting to note that in Carolina’s three wins over Brady — 2005, 2013 and 2017 — the Panthers have made the postseason every time.
— Sept. 20, 2020: In Brady’s first appearance for Tampa Bay against Carolina, the Bucs whipped the Panthers, 31-17.
— Nov. 15, 2020: Brady had his way against the Panthers again in a 46-23 rout, throwing for 341 yards and three touchdowns. At one point, Tampa Bay scored on nine straight possessions. Yes, nine.
The Panthers will counter Brady with a two-quarterback system again Sunday — starting Newton but also playing Sam Darnold at least a little. Newton is 0-12 in his last 12 starts with Carolina. But for whatever reason, Newton has often thrived in showdowns with Brady.
Here’s one more chance.
