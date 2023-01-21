CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Chris Harris had 23 points in Southeast Missouri State's 84-77 overtime win against Tennessee Tech on Saturday night.

Harris added 11 rebounds for the Redhawks (10-11, 5-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Phillip Russell scored 13 points and added six rebounds and eight assists. Israel Barnes was 5 of 12 shooting (0 for 5 from distance) to finish with 10 points. Aquan Smart also had 10 points.

Jayvis Harvey finished with 22 points and three steals for the Golden Eagles (9-12, 5-3). Tennessee Tech also got 18 points from Brett Thompson. Erik Oliver also had 13 points. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Golden Eagles.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Thursday. Southeast Missouri State hosts Tennessee State while Tennessee Tech hosts SIU-Edwardsville.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

Trending Video

Recommended for you