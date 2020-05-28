Sea View refuses to do COVID-19 tests on residents, staff

ROWLEY — A local nursing and rehabilitation facility will not require its residents and staff to undergo COVID-19 testing and by doing so, has turned down about $150,000 in additional funding from the state.
Stephen B. Comley II, owner of Sea View Retreat at 50 Mansion Drive, said the state was “dangling a carrot” by offering funding in return for testing at least 90% of his residents and staff by this week. The story was first reported on WBZ-TV.
Comley questioned the accuracy of the testing, saying he initially believed it had a failure rate of 30% and is now under the impression that it is as high as 80%.
“With the failure rate on this test, our position is if it’s not absolutely necessary and it’s not ordered by a doctor, we’re not going to do it,” he said. “Our staff is tolerating it, but our patients are another thing.”
On Tuesday, the Sea View owner received confirmation that one employee tested positive for COVID-19. That employee followed protocol and self-isolated last week after suspecting symptoms, according to Comley. Up until this week, the facility, which has a license for 62 beds, had no confirmed COVID-19 cases.
“My priority is the safety and well-being of both my staff and my residents and so far, I think we’re doing a pretty good job,” he said.
If a patient is not showing symptoms, Comley doesn’t find it reasonable to “put them through the torture of the test.” Some patients do not understand what is going on and could react negatively to a nasal swab, he said.
“The risk, it really doesn’t make sense,” he said. “Unless we wind up with a series of patients with signs or symptoms, we’re going to lay off.”
Comley said patients and staff members should “have the right to choose” if they wish to take the test. He does not want staff members to be forced into a position where their job is in question.
He added that staff members have been “dedicated” throughout the entire process and even if a patient does test positive, it wouldn’t necessarily change how they do their job.
“The staff is very diligent,” Comley said. “The staff loves everybody here so they’re stepping it up quite a bit. It’s not just your usual job because I think if it was, they’d all be gone.
Sea View has a strong supply of personal protective equipment, he said. Anyone who comes into the facility must answer a questionnaire and have their temperature checked before coming through the door. The facility has also been proactive about isolating any person who may be in question in a private room on the outskirts of the building, he said.
Comley is skeptical of the state’s COVID-19 case database, saying his staff has been inundated with paperwork and he’s “not so sure the state is getting accurate information from anybody.”
He said about 75% of the staff will most likely get tested anyway, but he won’t force them to undergo it.
He also accused at least two state officials of not following their own protocol, alleging they didn’t wear gloves and refused to answer parts of the questionnaire. He expressed concerns about officials visiting after inspections at other facilities, saying “who knows what they are bringing in.”
The state Department of Public Health did not immediately respond to phone or email requests for comment Wednesday.
“We’re going to keep doing what is working for us,” Comley said. “I know it’s not popular with a lot of people, but it works for us.”