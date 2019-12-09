SEABROOK — Town officials will consider regulating and defining short-term rentals such as Airbnb and other forms of housing at a Planning Board hearing Dec. 17.
There are more than 300 listings for Seabrook on the Airbnb website and no clear definition in the zoning ordinance to regulate them.
A proposal, which the board will review next week, looks to revise Sections 2 and 6 of the ordinance dealing with definitions and permitted land uses, respectively.
In Section 2, there is a proposal to revise the definition of “dwelling unit,” remove the definition for “house, guest or rooming,” and add definitions for “boarding house, rooming house, guest house, group home” and “bed & breakfast inn.”
“Dwelling unit,” for example, is defined as “a single unit providing complete independent living facilities for one or more persons including permanent provisions for living, sleeping, eating, cooking and sanitation.”
The proposed definition replaces the words “a single unit” with “building or portion thereof.” It also adds, “This use shall not be deemed to include such transient occupancies as hotels, motels, rooming or boarding houses.”
Other proposed definitions include clarifying how many guest rooms would be allowed at a bed & breakfast inn and how many people may rent or lease a room in a boarding house, rooming house, guest house or group home.
These revised definitions could determine where and how short-term rentals and other forms of housing may continue to exist.
Tom Morgan, Seabrook’s town planner, said parts of the ordinance date back to the 1930s and with the rise of short-term rentals such as Airbnb, there was an interest to look at current regulations.
Speaking on what the zoning ordinance includes now, Morgan said, “It doesn’t have anything to do with what we are dealing with now, but that’s the closest we’ve got. My grandmother ran a guesthouse in the 1930s and this description in the Seabrook zoning ordinance describes actually what she was doing. My grandmother is long gone and so is the guesthouse.
“So, we take that antiquated definition and try to use it to respond to what people are actually working on proposing to do.”
The hearing will allow the public to discuss concerns. Morgan said he has heard requests for boarding house regulations and “evidently, the Airbnb is an issue. I just don’t have the details yet.”
“It’s an exploratory process to see where people fall on the issue and whether they perceive it to be a problem or not,” he said.
In looking at the future for housing and rentals, Morgan said, “My job was to look at three different versions: one would regulate them, one would regulate them a little less and one would not regulate them at all. We shall see which one floats.”
The public hearing begins at 6:30 p.m. at Seabrook Town Hall.
