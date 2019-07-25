Seabrook woman charged with stealing boy's bicycle

SEABROOK – A local woman spotted Tuesday evening riding a bicycle reported stolen from a 10-year-old boy a day earlier was charged with felony receiving stolen property, according to police.
Krystil Karlson, 36, of 159B S. Main St. was released on personal recognizance bail pending her next court date.
Officers received word Monday afternoon that a 10-year-old boy’s bicycle had been stolen from his South Main Street yard, police said. Following the report, the boy’s mother posted the theft on Facebook.
Later that evening, a man who saw the post dropped off a new bicycle for the boy at the police station.
“He stated that he wanted to remain anonymous and just wanted the boy to know that it was donated by a veteran,” acting Police Chief Brett Walker said in a statement.
On Tuesday about 9 p.m., Officer Zachary Bunszell was patrolling near where the bicycle was taken when he saw a woman riding a bicycle matching the one stolen the day before. After further investigation, Bunszell arrested Karlson on South Main Street and charged her with felony-level receiving stolen property.
Hours before Karlson’s arrest, Bunszell and Officer Eddie Tyre brought the donated bicycle to the boy.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Bunszell at zbunszell@seabrookpd.com.
or 603-474-5200.
“We remind everyone to come to the Police Department and register your bicycles,” Walker said.
Anyone wishing to provide information on illegal activities can report it to the Seabrook Police Department at 603-474-5200 or through Crimeline for the Hamptons at 603-929-1222 or text “CRIMES” (274637) keyword: “Hamptons”.