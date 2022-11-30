FILE - Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) walks off the field at halftime of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Packers claimed Abram off waivers this week from the Raiders, who had taken him with the 27th overall pick in the 2019 draft. Abram becomes the third former Raider to join Green Bay since the Packers hired ex-Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia as special teams coordinator.