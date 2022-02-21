Central Michigan Chippewas (6-18, 5-8 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (22-5, 13-3 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Miller and the Central Michigan Chippewas take on Mark Sears and the Ohio Bobcats in MAC action Tuesday.

The Bobcats have gone 14-1 in home games. Ohio is sixth in the MAC scoring 74.4 points while shooting 43.5% from the field.

The Chippewas are 5-8 in conference play. Central Michigan is 3-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Bobcats won 81-72 in the last matchup on Feb. 11. Ben Vander Plas led the Bobcats with 24 points, and Miller led the Chippewas with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sears is averaging 19.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bobcats. Vander Plas is averaging 12.8 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the last 10 games for Ohio.

Miller is averaging 12.8 points and 4.3 assists for the Chippewas. Cameron Healy is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

