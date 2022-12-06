Montreal Canadiens (12-11-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (15-6-3, second in the Pacific Division)
Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kraken -222, Canadiens +183; over/under is 6.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken and the Montreal Canadiens square off in a non-conference matchup.
Seattle is 15-6-3 overall and 7-5-2 at home. The Kraken have gone 8-3-1 in games they convert at least one power play.
Montreal is 12-11-1 overall and 6-5-2 on the road. The Canadiens have committed 107 total penalties (4.5 per game) to rank ninth in the league.
The teams meet Tuesday for the fourth time this season. The Kraken won 4-3 in a shootout in the previous meeting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jared McCann has 11 goals and five assists for the Kraken. Matthew Beniers has scored five goals with seven assists over the past 10 games.
Cole Caufield has 13 goals and nine assists for the Canadiens. Sean Monahan has three goals and six assists over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.
Canadiens: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.
INJURIES: Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (knee), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body).
Canadiens: Jonathan Drouin: out (upper-body), Carey Price: out (knee), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), David Savard: day to day (upper-body), Brendan Gallagher: out (lower-body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Mike Hoffman: out (lower-body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
