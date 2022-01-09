Seattle Kraken (10-19-4, eighth in the Pacific) vs. Colorado Avalanche (21-8-2, third in the Central)
Denver; Monday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Seattle heads into the matchup against Colorado as losers of five games in a row.
The Avalanche are 12-4-0 against Western Conference opponents. Colorado has scored 134 goals and is the NHL leader averaging 4.3 goals per game. Mikko Rantanen leads the team with 16.
The Kraken are 4-14-0 in conference games. Seattle is last in the Western Conference shooting 28.1 shots per game.
In their last meeting on Nov. 19, Colorado won 7-3. Cale Makar scored a team-high two goals for the Avalanche in the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 16 goals and has 40 points. Nathan MacKinnon has 14 assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.
Carson Soucy leads the Kraken with a plus-eight in 25 games this season. Calle Jarnkrok has 8 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.
LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 9-1-0, averaging five goals, 8.6 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.
Kraken: 2-6-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.8 goals per game with an .880 save percentage.
INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.
Kraken: Brandon Tanev: out for season (lower body), Jaden Schwartz: out (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon: out (health protocols).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.