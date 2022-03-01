Nashville Predators (30-19-4, fourth in the Central) vs. Seattle Kraken (16-34-5, eighth in the Pacific)
Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Seattle will try to break its seven-game slide when the Kraken play Nashville.
The Kraken are 7-25-0 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle averages 8.8 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Western Conference. Jeremy Lauzon leads the team serving 61 total minutes.
The Predators are 11-5-1 against opponents from the Central. Nashville averages 4.8 penalties per game, the most in the league. Tanner Jeannot leads the team with 28 total penalties.
In their last meeting on Jan. 25, Nashville won 4-2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Eberle has 31 total points for the Kraken, 15 goals and 16 assists. Calle Jarnkrok has 7 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.
Roman Josi leads the Predators with 39 total assists and has 53 points. Filip Forsberg has 13 points over the last 10 games for Nashville.
LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 2-7-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.6 assists, three penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.
Predators: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 5.1 penalties and 13.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.
INJURIES: Kraken: Brandon Tanev: out for season (lower body), Jaden Schwartz: out (upper body).
Predators: Thomas Novak: out (health protocols), Mark Borowiecki: day to day (lower body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.