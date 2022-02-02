Seattle Kraken (14-27-4, eighth in the Pacific) vs. New York Islanders (16-16-6, sixth in the Metropolitan)
Elmont; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -161, Kraken +137; over/under is 5.5
BOTTOM LINE: New York faces Seattle in a non-conference matchup.
The Islanders have gone 9-9-3 in home games. New York is last in the Eastern Conference shooting 29.0 shots per game.
The Kraken are 5-13-2 on the road. Seattle averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the Western Conference. Jeremy Lauzon leads the team serving 56 total minutes.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 14 goals, adding eight assists and collecting 22 points. Josh Bailey has 8 points over the last 10 games for New York.
Alexander Wennberg leads the Kraken with 17 total assists and has 21 points. Mark Giordano has six assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.
LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.2 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .924 save percentage.
Kraken: 4-6-0, averaging two goals, 3.3 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.
INJURIES: Islanders: Sebastian Aho: out (covid-19).
Kraken: Brandon Tanev: out for season (lower body), Jaden Schwartz: out (upper body), Will Borgen: out (health and safety protocols).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.