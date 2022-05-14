Seattle Mariners (15-18, third in the AL West) vs. New York Mets (22-12, first in the NL East)
New York; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (0-0, .00 ERA, .67 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Mets: Chris Bassitt (4-2, 2.45 ERA, .96 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -168, Mariners +144; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the New York Mets.
New York has a 22-12 record overall and a 9-6 record in home games. Mets pitchers have a collective 3.25 ERA, which ranks second in the NL.
Seattle has a 9-7 record at home and a 15-18 record overall. Mariners pitchers have a collective 3.79 ERA, which ranks 10th in the AL.
Saturday's game is the second time these teams square off this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Nimmo has five doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Mets. Pete Alonso is 13-for-37 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.
Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners with six home runs while slugging .424. Ty France is 11-for-38 with a double and four RBI over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .235 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by one run
Mariners: 3-7, .204 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by 25 runs
INJURIES: Mets: James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (tricep), Sean Reid-Foley: 10-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Mariners: J.P. Crawford: day-to-day (back), Ken Giles: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Festa: 15-Day IL (right elbow), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
