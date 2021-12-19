Toronto Maple Leafs (20-8-2, second in the Atlantic) vs. Seattle Kraken (10-17-3, eighth in the Pacific)
Seattle; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken +102, Maple Leafs -122
BOTTOM LINE: Seattle plays Toronto looking to end its four-game home skid.
The Kraken are 6-9-1 at home. Seattle ranks 10th in the Western Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game, led by Jordan Eberle with 12.
The Maple Leafs are 8-4-1 on the road. Toronto ranks ninth in the NHL averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Auston Matthews with 20.
The teams face off Sunday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Eberle leads the Kraken with 12 goals, adding nine assists and collecting 21 points. Ryan Donato has six goals over the last 10 games for Seattle.
Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 33 points, scoring 20 goals and registering 13 assists. Morgan Rielly has 12 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.
LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.
Maple Leafs: 7-2-1, averaging 4.7 goals, 8.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.
INJURIES: Kraken: Riley Sheahan: day to day (health protocols), Colin Blackwell: out (covid-19), Yanni Gourde: out (covid-19 protocol), Jamie Oleksiak: out (health and safety protocols).
Maple Leafs: Travis Dermott: out (health and safety protocols), T.J. Brodie: out (health and safety protocols), Jack Campbell: out (health and safety protocols).
