Charlotte FC (5-7-1, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (4-6-1, 12th in the Western Conference)
Seattle; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle -193, Charlotte FC +529, Draw +321; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Sounders and Charlotte FC meet in a non-conference matchup.
The Sounders are 2-2-0 at home. The Sounders have a 3-5 record in one-goal games.
Charlotte is 0-5-1 in road games. Charlotte is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 56 shots on goal, averaging 4.3 per game.
The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Raul Ruidiaz has two goals and one assist for the Sounders. Jordan Morris has scored two goals over the last 10 games.
Karol Swiderski has four goals and one assist for Charlotte. Christian Fuchs has scored one goal over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Sounders: 4-5-1, averaging 1.3 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.
Charlotte: 5-4-1, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sounders: Joao Paulo (injured).
Charlotte: Pablo Sisniega (injured), Yordy Reyna (injured), Vinicius Mello (injured), Adam Edouard Armour (injured), Christopher Hegardt (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.