Seattle Kraken (10-20-4, eighth in the Pacific) vs. Dallas Stars (17-13-2, sixth in the Central)
Dallas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Seattle will try to end its six-game slide when the Kraken take on Dallas.
The Stars are 9-9-2 in Western Conference games. Dallas has given up 21 power-play goals, killing 78.8% of opponent chances.
The Kraken are 4-15-0 in conference matchups. Seattle averages 3.3 penalties per game, the fewest in the Western Conference. Max McCormick leads them averaging 0.5.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson leads the Stars with 30 points, scoring 12 goals and collecting 18 assists. Joe Pavelski has 11 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.
Jordan Eberle leads the Kraken with 23 points, scoring 12 goals and adding 11 assists. Calle Jarnkrok has 8 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.
LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 4-6-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .900 save percentage.
Kraken: 1-7-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .878 save percentage.
INJURIES: Stars: None listed.
Kraken: Brandon Tanev: out for season (lower body), Jaden Schwartz: out (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon: out (health protocols).
