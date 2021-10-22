Vancouver Canucks (2-2-1, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Seattle Kraken (1-3-1, sixth in the Pacific)
Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken -121, Canucks +100; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE: Seattle aims to end its three-game slide with a win against Vancouver.
Seattle takes the ice for the sixth game in franchise history. The Kraken have been outscored 19-11 through the first five games of NHL play.
Vancouver went 23-29-4 overall with a 10-17-1 record on the road in the 2020-21 season. The Canucks averaged 2.6 goals and 4.1 assists per game last season.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.
Canucks: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.