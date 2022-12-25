HONOLULU (AP) — Cameron Tyson's 20 points helped Seattle U defeat George Washington 85-67 on Sunday.

Tyson was 5 of 12 shooting, including 3 for 9 from distance, and went 7 for 7 from the line for the Redhawks (9-4). Brandton Chatfield scored 16 points and added nine rebounds. Emeka Udenyi shot 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding 10 rebounds. Viktor Rajkovic also had 12 points.

The Colonials (6-7) were led by Brendan Adams, who recorded 19 points. Maximus Edwards added 16 points for George Washington. In addition, James Bishop had 12 points.

Seattle U led George Washington 41-24 at the half, with Rajkovic (nine points) their high scorer before the break. Seattle U outscored George Washington by one point over the final half, while Tyson led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

Trending Video

Recommended for you