Alcorn State Braves (3-7) at Seattle U Redhawks (7-2)
Seattle; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State takes on the Seattle U Redhawks after Dominic Brewton scored 20 points in Alcorn State's 74-68 loss to the Southern Illinois Salukis.
The Redhawks have gone 4-0 at home. Seattle U ranks seventh in the WAC shooting 34.9% from downtown, led by Brandton Chatfield shooting 60.0% from 3-point range.
The Braves are 2-6 on the road. Alcorn State is eighth in the SWAC scoring 61.7 points per game and is shooting 37.5%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Tyson averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 20.9 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Alex Schumacher is shooting 36.8% and averaging 11.1 points for Seattle U.
Dekedran Thorn is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 8.2 points. Brewton is averaging 12.3 points for Alcorn State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
