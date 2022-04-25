Seattle Kraken (26-46-6, eighth in the Pacific) vs. Vancouver Canucks (38-30-11, fifth in the Pacific)
Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Seattle travels to Vancouver looking to stop its three-game road losing streak.
The Canucks are 11-6-6 against opponents from the Pacific. Vancouver ranks ninth in the Western Conference averaging 4.9 assists per game, led by J.T. Miller with 0.9.
The Kraken are 5-18-0 against the rest of their division. Seattle is last in the NHL shooting 28.8 shots per game.
Vancouver knocked off Seattle 5-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 21.
TOP PERFORMERS: Miller has 96 total points for the Canucks, 30 goals and 66 assists. Quinn Hughes has eight assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.
Jared McCann has 47 total points while scoring 26 goals and totaling 21 assists for the Kraken. Vince Dunn has six assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.
LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 6-2-2, averaging 4.3 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.
Kraken: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.
INJURIES: Canucks: Tanner Pearson: out (upper body), Bo Horvat: out (lower body), Jaroslav Halak: out (upper body).
Kraken: Brandon Tanev: out for season (knee), Jaden Schwartz: day to day (upper body), Haydn Fleury: day to day (upper body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
