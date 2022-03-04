Seattle Kraken (17-34-5, eighth in the Pacific) vs. Washington Capitals (29-18-9, fourth in the Metropolitan)
Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Seattle travels to Washington looking to break its four-game road slide.
The Capitals are 13-11-5 at home. Washington is first in the Eastern Conference with 5.2 assists per game, led by Evgeny Kuznetsov averaging 0.7.
The Kraken are 7-17-2 on the road. Seattle averages 8.7 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Western Conference. Jeremy Lauzon leads the team serving 61 total minutes.
In their last meeting on Nov. 21, Seattle won 5-2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 33 goals, adding 32 assists and totaling 65 points. Tom Wilson has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Washington.
Jordan Eberle has 32 total points while scoring 15 goals and totaling 17 assists for the Kraken. Calle Jarnkrok has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.
LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 4-6-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.
Kraken: 2-7-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with an .889 save percentage.
INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.
Kraken: Brandon Tanev: out for season (lower body), Jaden Schwartz: out (upper body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.