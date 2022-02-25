The SEC announced famed ESPN college basketball announcer Dick Vitale will be honored at this year's conference basketball tournament, which starts March 9 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.
Details surrounding which game and how the conference will honor Vitale, a Lakewood Ranch, Fla., resident, have yet to be determined.
Vitale, who is also known for his annual gala that raises millions of dollars for pediatric cancer research through the V Foundation, announced in late January that he would not return to ESPN's broadcasts this season so he could rest his vocal chords.
Vitale had cancer treatments last year and had surgery on his vocal chords in mid-February at Boston's Mass General Hospital. It was a successful surgery, Vitale said on Twitter at the time.
