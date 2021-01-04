Indiana was down its second-leading scorer and struggling to put the ball in the basket in the first half Monday night against Maryland.
But IU sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis raised his game in the second half, and the rest of the Hoosiers followed his lead.
Jackson-Davis posted his third double-double of the season with 22 points and 15 rebounds as IU rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat Maryland 63-55 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Indiana (7-4, 2-2 Big Ten) missed its first 12 3-point attempts and lost sophomore guard Armaan Franklin to an ankle injury in the first half but stayed the course and finished strong. In addition to Jackson-Davis, junior forward Race Thompson recorded his second career double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Indiana outrebounded Maryland 43-33 and outscored the Terrapins 14-4 in second-chance points.
“In the second half, we were much more physical on the offensive glass,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “I know Race and Trayce really started to get after it there. We were able to break the game open, I think, with good swings, move the ball and a couple of opportunistic shots and drives.”
Sophomore swingman Jerome Hunter put IU ahead to stay 45-42 with a 3-pointer with 10:04 left. Jackson-Davis then got on a roll, scoring 12 straight points to put Indiana up 57-47 with 1:53 left. Indiana’s defense also tightened up, limiting Maryland to just two field goals from the 12:53 mark to the 2:26 mark, more than a 10-minute stretch.
“Defensively, we talked a lot about it all week and when we get to the 12-minute media (timeout), that’s when the game has changed for us defensively,” Miller said. “I thought our guys were mindful of it and played pretty good defense and were able to defensive rebound pretty well tonight.”
Jackson-Davis knocked knees with a player in the second half but demanded to stay in the game.
“I was just trying to play as hard as I can, and I think getting hurt even made me more focused and upped my level of play,” Jackson-Davis said. “And so just never losing confidence, just keep shooting the ball and keep going at them because eventually they’re going to wear down and we’re going to get that rhythm, and that’s what we ended up getting in the second half.”
Jackson-Davis went just 2-of-9 from the field in the first half but picked things up when it mattered most, making seven of his last nine attempts from the floor.
“At halftime, coach just put an emphasis on, you’ve got to keep attacking the basket. Those shots are going to start falling. You make them every day in practice,” Jackson-Davis said.
Franklin, who entered Monday night averaging 13.8 points, suffered a rolled ankle, an injury Miller said likely will keep him out of IU’s next two games Thursday at Wisconsin and Sunday at Nebraska.
“For our team, it’s a good opportunity for guys to get in there and play,” Miller said. “That’s what’s going to be needed here going forward into the rest of the season. Guys are going to have to step up, and when their numbers are called, they’re going to have to do a good job in the areas they can.”
Indiana shot just 30% from the field and 0-of-9 from 3-point range in the first half and trailed 27-21. The Hoosiers were down by 10 points both in the first half and the second half but rallied to finish off their homestand with two straight wins and get back in the Big Ten conference race. Senior guard Al Durham chipped in with 13 points and made some free throws down the stretch to help finish off the game.
Overall, IU’s defense held Maryland (6-5, 1-3 Big Ten) to 38.5% shooting and 28% from 3-point range. That helped IU offset its own shooting woes, as the Hoosiers shot 37.3% from the field and 18.2% from 3-point range (4-of-22).
“When you go 0-for-9 from 3 in the first half, it’s frustrating, and I think sometimes this team gets down on itself when it’s not scoring and the offense isn’t going well,” Miller said. “Sometimes it can hurt you defensively … that didn’t happen as much tonight, which was good to see, and guys stepped up and kept shooting, and we had a couple go in that we needed to go in.”
FREE THROWS
Jackson-Davis posted his first double-double since Dec. 9 against Florida State and his 15th career double-double. The Hoosiers improved to 13-2 when Jackson-Davis posts a double-double in a game.