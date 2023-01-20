North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Periods of snow. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low around 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.