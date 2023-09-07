FILE - Italy head coach Kieran Crowley holds a ball during the warm-up before the Six Nations rugby union international match between Italy and Wales in Rome, Italy, Saturday, March 11, 2023. Italy was at one of its lowest points when Kieran Crowley took charge in May 2021. He figured it was pointless Italy play the same way with the same players. So the former New Zealand fullback expanded the game plan and brought in younger players.