BOSTON -- Senate Democrats pushed through a massive climate change bill late Thursday night, brushing aside objections that a provision of the measure allowing local bans on natural gas hook-ups will cost jobs and worsen the housing crisis.
The $250 million Democratic-led proposal was approved by a 37 to 3 vote that went along party lines, after a daylong debate and ill-fated attempt by the Senate's Republican minority to pass a $500 million "alternative" plan.
In remarks ahead of the vote, state Sen. Mike Barrett, D-Lexington, co-chair of the Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities and Energy and the bill's primary architect, acknowledged that the proposal includes "tough decisions" to reduce the state's greenhouse gas emissions avoid the impacts of climate change.
"We've reduced our options as a world in dealing with climate change, and we all know that our choices are narrower and more difficult," Barrett said.
The bill focuses on three areas — expanding wind, solar power and other clean energy; reducing emissions from buildings by restricting new fossil fuel heating and cooling systems; and cutting tailpipe emissions by providing more incentives for consumers to purchase electric vehicles and expanding charging stations.
The plan, which would be funded with surplus state revenue, also calls for setting up a $100 million clean energy investment fund to help foster the development of cutting-edge clean technologies like geothermal energy and nuclear fusion.
Sales of new internal combustion vehicles would be banned beginning in 2035, under the plan, which will also require the MBTA to electrify its bus fleet by 2040.
But a key provision of the bill would would authorize at least 10 communities to implement local "pilot project" bans on natural gas hookups in new homes and buildings.
Several communities -- including Brookline, Lexington, Concord and Arlington -- have sought to ban new gas hook ups, but have been prevented by state law.
The plan is opposed by the contractors, real estate developers and others who say banning gas hookups will drive up construction costs and hamper economic development, while doing little to advance the goal of decarbonization.
Critics also say municipal gas bans aren't necessary because the state Department of Energy Resources is finalizing new "stretch" building codes for communities that are aimed at helping them shift to cleaner sources of energy in new construction.
The Senate's Republican minority offered a "alternative" climate change bill, which it unveiled only hours before Thursday's debate, which called for creating a climate change fund with $500 million in state surplus and federal pandemic relief funds.
Money from the new fund would be used to provide incentives to expand EV sales, install more charging stations, provide grants to local governments to purchase low emission vehicles and update regulations to expand the use of solar power.
But the GOP plan noticeably didn't include the proposal to allow local natural gas bans and other initiatives in the Democratic majority's bill.
During debate on the bill, Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, said the Senate's GOP minority supports decarbonization efforts, but wants to make sure the move doesn't saddle energy consumers with higher bills or cut off vital sources of energy before there's cleaner power available to fill the base load.
"We need to be mindful of the realities ... of impacts on those who pay the bills, the realities of needed supplies of energy that have to be identified -- much less come into existence -- and the realities that we need a reliable grid," Tarr said.
Ultimately, Democrats voted along party lines to defeat the GOP's amendment and Tarr and the Senate's two other Republicans voted against the final bill.
Debate on the bill stretched much of the day as lawmakers slogged through more than 150 amendments -- a record number for a non-budget spending bill. At least 45 amendments were adopted, but the majority were rejected or withdrawn before coming up for a vote.
Passage of the measure comes a year after Gov. Charlie Baker signed another major climate change bill that requires the state to meet ambitious benchmarks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to "net-zero" over 1990s levels by 2050.
To do that, the plan calls for tougher efficiency standards for appliances, development of offshore wind and expanded solar energy use, as well as new emissions limits on electric power, transportation, heating and cooling, and other sectors of the economy.
"Last year was about laying out a roadmap," Barrett said in remarks ahead of Thursday's vote. "Today, we start traveling down the road."
The measure now moves to the state House of Representatives, which must take it up before the July 31 end of formal sessions.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
