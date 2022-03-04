Ottawa Senators (19-29-5, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Arizona Coyotes (15-35-4, eighth in the Central)
Glendale, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa looks to end its three-game losing streak when the Senators take on Arizona.
The Coyotes are 8-20-1 at home. Arizona averages 11.4 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the league. Liam O'Brien leads the team serving 106 total minutes.
The Senators are 9-13-3 on the road. Ottawa averages 4.4 penalties per game, the most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team with 32 total penalties.
The teams face off Saturday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with 21 goals, adding 26 assists and recording 47 points. Nick Schmaltz has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.
Josh Norris leads the Senators with 18 goals and has 26 points. Connor Brown has 7 points over the last 10 games for Ottawa.
LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 4-6-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, three penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .921 save percentage.
Senators: 3-6-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.7 assists, 5.4 penalties and 14.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.
INJURIES: Coyotes: Jay Beagle: out (lower body), Liam O'Brien: out (upper-body), Johan Larsson: out (lower-body), Andrew Ladd: out (lower body).
Senators: Josh Brown: day to day (lower-body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.