Ottawa Senators (0-1-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (1-1-0, fifth in the Atlantic Division)
Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs play the Ottawa Senators in a matchup of Atlantic Division squads.
Toronto went 19-11-3 in Atlantic Division play and had a 54-21-7 record overall last season. The Maple Leafs scored 312 total goals last season (3.8 per game on 34.6 shots per game).
Ottawa went 11-12-3 in Atlantic Division play and had a 33-42-7 record overall last season. The Senators allowed 3.2 goals per game while scoring 2.7 last season.
INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Timothy Liljegren: out (hernia), Jordie Benn: out (groin), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Rodion Amirov: out (head), Mikhail Abramov: out (back).
Senators: Artem Zub: day to day (undisclosed), Cam Talbot: out (upper-body), Mathieu Joseph: day to day (undisclosed).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
