Dallas Stars (4-0-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (3-2-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division)
Ottawa, Ontario; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host the Dallas Stars with a three winning streak intact.
Ottawa had a 33-42-7 record overall and a 15-22-4 record in home games last season. The Senators scored 224 total goals a season ago, averaging 2.7 per game on 30.0 shots per game.
Dallas went 46-30-6 overall and 20-22-3 in road games a season ago. The Stars scored 233 total goals last season (2.8 per game on 30.3 shots per game).
INJURIES: Senators: Cam Talbot: out (upper-body), Jake Sanderson: day to day (face).
Stars: Nick Caamano: out (back).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
