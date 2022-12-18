FILE - Japan's starter Kodai Senga pitches against Israel during the first inning of a second-round game at the World Baseball Classic in Tokyo, March 15, 2017. Senga and the New York Mets have agreed to a $75 million, five-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The person spoke on condition of anonymity early Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, because the deal was pending a physical.