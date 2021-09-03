Andover’s September 11th Ceremony will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. at the Town Offices on Bartlet Street.
It will be a brief ceremony honoring the victims who were killed in the terrorist attacks on 9/11 in 2001.
The United States death toll was 2,977, including four people from Andover.
Those people were: Christopher Morrison at the World Trade Center; Millie Naiman on American Airlines Flight 11; Betty Ong, a flight attendant on American Airlines Flight 11; and Len Taylor on American Airlines Flight 77.
For more information, contact the Veterans Office at 978-623-8381.