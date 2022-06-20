FILE -S erena Williams plays a return to Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus in a women's singles first round match on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday June 29, 2021. Serena Williams is going to play at Wimbledon this year, after all. The All England Club announced via Twitter on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, that Williams was awarded a wild-card entry for singles.