MIAMI — Inter Miami posted a Tweet on Friday celebrating the arrival of former FC Barcelona great Sergio Busquets. Multiple team sources confirmed he is joining the club and reuniting with former teammate and Argentine legend Lionel Messi.
“Si, Busi” read the Twitter post, referring to Busquets’ nickname. It also included quotes about Busi from various soccer stars.
“One of the best midfielders I have played against.” — Luka Modric, Real Madrid.
“He is very intelligent and understands everything.” — Pep Guardiola, Manchester City manager
“On the field he’s No. 5, but in reality, as a player and a person, he is a No. 10.’’ — Lionel Messi
An Inter Miami source with knowledge of the negotiations said Busquets would occupy one of the team’s three Designated Players spots reserved for the highest-paid players. Reports in Spain said the midfielder will sign a two-and-a-half-year contract in the coming days. He also had offers from two Saudi Arabian teams.
Messi announced June 7 that he plans to join Inter Miami, and Jorge Mas, the team’s managing owner, confirmed they have agreed to terms and are working out paperwork and visas.
Messi and Busquets might be joined be a third Barcelona player. Defender Jordi Alba announced he is leaving this summer as a free agent. He is said to be in talks with Inter Miami, as well as other teams.
Mas posted a cryptic Twitter message Monday with three blank pink team jerseys hanging in a locker room and the message: “Coming Soon” and “Si”, which happen to be the final two letters of Messi’s name.
Busquets, who turns 35 in July, announced last month that he was leaving Barca after 18 years with the club. He reportedly made $14 million this past season but is not expected to make that much at Miami.
The highest-paid player on the Inter Miami roster is Josef Martinez at $4 million, but Miami pays only about a third of that as his former club Atlanta United pays the rest per his exit deal. Mexican midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro makes $3.5 million and might be bought out or traded to make room for Miami’s high-priced summer signings.
When Inter Miami played a friendly against Barca at DRV PNK Stadium last summer, Busquets said in an interview that he was impressed with Inter Miami’s training facility, was a big MLS fan and had followed the league closely since his former Barcelona teammate David Villa joined New York City FC in 2014.
Busquets is considered by many to be the best holding midfielder in the modern era. He won 31 trophies over 719 appearances with the club, including three Champions League titles, three FIFA Club World Cups, eight La Liga championships and seven Copa Del Reys.
©2023 Miami Herald. Visit miamiherald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.