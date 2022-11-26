Siena Saints (3-3) vs. Seton Hall Pirates (4-2)
Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Seton Hall Pirates play the Siena Saints at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.
The Pirates have a 4-2 record in non-conference play. Seton Hall is eighth in the Big East scoring 73.7 points while shooting 44.5% from the field.
The Saints have a 3-3 record in non-conference play. Siena ranks seventh in the MAAC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Michael Baer averaging 1.8.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dre Davis is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Pirates. Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 11.3 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 40.7% for Seton Hall.
Javian McCollum is averaging 17.5 points and 5.7 assists for the Saints. Andrew Platek is averaging 13.7 points for Siena.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
