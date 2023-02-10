Seton Hall Pirates (15-10, 8-6 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (11-13, 5-8 Big East)
Philadelphia; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall will try to keep its four-game road win streak alive when the Pirates face Villanova.
The Wildcats have gone 7-3 at home. Villanova has a 6-10 record against teams above .500.
The Pirates are 8-6 in Big East play. Seton Hall is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Wildcats and Pirates square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Daniels is averaging 16.1 points for the Wildcats. Eric Dixon is averaging 14.9 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the last 10 games for Villanova.
Al-Amir Dawes is shooting 40.8% and averaging 12.3 points for the Pirates. Tray Jackson is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 28.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.
Pirates: 7-3, averaging 67.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.