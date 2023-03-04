Seton Hall Pirates (16-14, 9-10 Big East) at Providence Friars (21-9, 13-6 Big East)
Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Providence -8.5; over/under is 139
BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall takes on the No. 20 Providence Friars after Al-Amir Dawes scored 21 points in Seton Hall's 76-72 loss to the Villanova Wildcats.
The Friars have gone 15-1 at home. Providence is third in the Big East with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Ed Croswell averaging 3.8.
The Pirates are 9-10 in conference games. Seton Hall ranks seventh in the Big East with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Kadary Richmond averaging 4.6.
TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Locke averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Bryce Hopkins is shooting 45.3% and averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Providence.
Dawes averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Tyrese Samuel is averaging 10.9 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Seton Hall.
LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 6-4, averaging 79.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.
Pirates: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
