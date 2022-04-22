CHICAGO — Of the three players who had the most substantial impact on the Pirates’ 4-2 victory over the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Friday night, Michael Chavis would be considered the elder statesman, at least in terms of Pittsburgh tenure.
This, of course, was just Chavis’ 22nd game as a member of the organization.
Suffice to say, some new faces found themselves in rather important places on a cold, rainy night at the Friendly Confines, with Chavis, Roberto Perez and Jose Quintana all playing starring roles.
Starting at first base as he continues to push for playing time, Chavis cracked a go-ahead solo homer in the fourth inning. A first-round pick of the Red Sox in 2014, Chavis continues to show why he was selected that high. He’s also making more regular contact, slicing his whiff rate against fastballs from 34.9% in 2021 to just 11.5% this season.
Manager Derek Shelton talked pregame about the increased discipline in Chavis’ approach and how that has translated into him hitting the ball hard. Though it came on a breaking ball, hard to argue with the swing Chavis took Friday.
Perez, who came into this one with one extra-base hit on the season and batting just .077 over his past six contests, had two hits, including a home run, and collected three RBIs. It was a much-needed breakout for someone who has caught well but really hasn’t shown much with the bat.
Quintana, meanwhile, came within an out of earning his first Pirates win, in a ballpark the ex-Cub knows extremely well. Toeing the rubber at Wrigley for the first time since 2019, back when he was a member of the home team, Quintana went 4 2/3 innings and allowed a pair of earned runs on three hits with three walks and three strikeouts.
It was a solid outing, one that included a combined 21 called strikes and whiffs, though Quintana will probably bemoan some of the sporadic control issues.
The victory helped the Pirates raise their record to .500 (7-7) for the third time this year, while Friday also represented their first victory where they didn’t have to come from behind.
The second hit for Perez opened the fifth, and it landed in the left-field bleachers, the solo shot handing the Pirates a 4-2 lead. It sounded like Perez may have broken his bat on the pitch, a 2-1 fastball on the inside part of the plate.
Credit to Perez, though, he got his hands inside the ball and gave it a ride.
The Pirates also had a couple injury scares in this one, including what happened in the bottom of the fifth inning. With Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner batting, Ke’Bryan Hayes sprinted after a foul pop and low-bridged himself on the short, cement wall in shallow left field.
Fortunately for the Pirates, Hayes was OK. Ditto for Quintana, who was hit on the outside of the left leg or shin with a Jonathan Villar comebacker in the second inning. Terrific, tough work by Quintana to still make the play and get the out.
As impressive as the home run might have been, Perez’s productive night actually started earlier, and he gave the Pirates a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning. Kevin Newman reached on a bloop single, Josh VanMeter walked, and they each moved up a base with a double steal.
That’s when Perez got a full count curveball and tucked it inside the third-base bag for a two-out, two-run single.
The Cubs answered in the bottom half, taking advantage of two Quintana walks. Left fielder Patrick Wisdom and catcher Yan Gomes were aboard when center fielder Michael Hermosillo cracked a double to left, scoring two.
Entering the game 8 for 18 with a triple and two RBIs over his last five games, Chavis put the Pirates in front, 3-2, in the fourth with his second home run of the season, a terrific piece of hitting that showcased Chavis’ power.
With a 1-1 count, Chavis got a curveball on the outside corner and drove it 408 feet just to the left of center field. It was more of the same for someone who began Friday’s game having hit .382 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 RBIs in 21 games as a member of the Pirates.
Quintana pitched into the fifth, at which time manager Derek Shelton made an interesting decision — one that ultimately worked out in his team’s favor. With his starter at 87 pitches — just two more than he threw in his last outing — Shelton went to Heath Hembree with Quintana one out away from qualifying for a possible win.
The lefty had allowed just one hit and one walk over the previous three innings — a single to Hoerner in the fifth — but Shelton wasn’t taking any chances with Seiya Suzuki up. In came Hembree. Down went Suzuki, looking on a well-located four-seamer from Hembree.
The game closed with more outstanding work from the bullpen. Chase De Jong made his 2022 Pirates debut and delivered two scoreless innings. David Bednar allowed a leadoff single to Suzuki in the eight, then proceeded to strike out the side. Chris Stratton took care of business in the ninth for the second consecutive game.
©2022 PG Publishing Co. Visit at post-gazette.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
