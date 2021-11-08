LSU-Alexandria vs. Stephen F. Austin (0-0)
William R. Johnson Coliseum, Nacogdoches, Texas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks will be taking on the Generals of NAIA member LSU-Alexandria. Stephen F. Austin went 16-5 last year.
PREVIOUSLY: Stephen F. Austin put up 97 points and won by 18 over LSU-Alexandria when these two teams faced off a year ago.
DID YOU KNOW: Stephen F. Austin went 0-2 overall against out-of-conference foes last year. The Lumberjacks scored 53.5 points per matchup across those two games.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com