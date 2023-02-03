Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (15-8, 7-3 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (14-8, 5-4 WAC)
Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: SFA travels to Grand Canyon looking to break its three-game road skid.
The Antelopes are 10-2 on their home court. Grand Canyon scores 72.6 points and has outscored opponents by 7.8 points per game.
The 'Jacks are 7-3 in WAC play. SFA ranks second in the WAC with 15.6 assists per game led by AJ Cajuste averaging 4.4.
TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Baumann averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, scoring 7.5 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Rayshon Harrison is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.
Latrell Jossell averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the 'Jacks, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc. Sadaidriene Hall is averaging 12.7 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for SFA.
LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.
'Jacks: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.