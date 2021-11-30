Lincoln (CA) vs. Stephen F. Austin (5-2)
William R. Johnson Coliseum, Nacogdoches, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks are set to battle the Oaks of NAIA school Lincoln (CA). Stephen F. Austin is coming off a 72-68 road win over Northwestern State in its most recent game.
SAVVY SENIORS: Stephen F. Austin's Gavin Kensmil, David Kachelries and Roti Ware have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 56 percent of all Lumberjacks points over the last five games.GIFTED GAVIN: In seven appearances this season, Stephen F. Austin's Gavin Kensmil has shot 61.3 percent.
DID YOU KNOW: Stephen F. Austin went 0-2 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Lumberjacks put up 53.5 points per matchup across those two games.
