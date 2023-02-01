San Francisco Dons (15-9, 4-5 WCC) at Saint Mary's Gaels (19-4, 8-0 WCC)
Moraga, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco plays the No. 18 Saint Mary's Gaels after Khalil Shabazz scored 26 points in San Francisco's 94-81 win against the San Diego Toreros.
The Gaels have gone 12-2 in home games. Saint Mary's (CA) averages 9.6 turnovers per game and is 15- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.
The Dons are 4-5 in WCC play. San Francisco is seventh in the WCC shooting 35.8% from deep. Ndewedo Newbury paces the Dons shooting 60% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Aidan Mahaney is averaging 14.7 points for the Gaels. Mitchell Saxen is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Saint Mary's (CA).
Tyrell Roberts is shooting 45.1% and averaging 15.5 points for the Dons. Shabazz is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for San Francisco.
LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 10-0, averaging 74.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points per game.
Dons: 5-5, averaging 76.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
