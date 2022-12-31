San Diego Toreros (7-8, 0-1 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (11-5, 0-1 WCC)
San Francisco; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Francisco -10; over/under is 151.5
BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco hosts the San Diego Toreros after Khalil Shabazz scored 23 points in San Francisco's 79-67 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.
The Dons have gone 7-1 in home games. San Francisco ranks second in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.4 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.
The Toreros are 0-1 in WCC play. San Diego ranks ninth in the WCC with 31.9 rebounds per game led by Eric Williams Jr. averaging 10.4.
The Dons and Toreros meet Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Shabazz is averaging 15.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.4 steals for the Dons. Tyrell Roberts is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for San Francisco.
Seikou Sisoho Jawara is averaging 12.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Toreros. Williams is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for San Diego.
LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.
Toreros: 3-7, averaging 74.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
