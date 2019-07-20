DERRY — The message was clear in Derry on Friday: It's time to turn the tide on substance misuse disorders and offer more money and support to those needing it most.
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-New Hampshire, came to the town's municipal center as part of a roundtable discussion on substance misuse and to give more information on her new legislation, the Turn the Tide Act, that would provide billions in funding over 10 years to help combat addiction. The funding would be targeted to delivering flexible treatment to providers, support prevention programs and address workforce challenges in the treatment field.
The hour-long discussion included more than 30 people representing many sectors of the state's prevention and recovery efforts, including first-responders, health professionals, law enforcement, educators, and nonprofit organizations that work on battling addiction and prevention.
"What a diverse group," said Sue Centner, executive director of the Community Alliance for Teen Safety based in Derry.
Centner said the discussion was a wonderful opportunity to learn and hear more about what different organizations are doing, all while working for the same goal.
"We listen, we share, we solve problems together," Centner said. "Everyone at the table has stories to share."
Shaheen, a Democrat seeking a third term next year, first outlined her legislation last week at a news conference with recovery center workers, health care providers and advocates.
Substance abuse disorders claim 70,000 lives a year nationally at a cost of $500 billion to the economy, she said at the news conference. New Hampshire, meanwhile, has one of the nation's highest drug overdose death rates.
Her legislation would increase state opioid response treatment grants from $1.5 billion per year to $5.5 billion per year for the next five years. Additionally it would change the grants to allow the money to be used for the treatment of disorders involving non-opioids, such as methamphetamines.
The senator was impressed with the turnout in Derry.
"There are a lot of folks here, and that speaks to the challenge we are facing," Shaheen said. "We have an opioid epidemic here in New Hampshire and thank you all very much for what you do everyday."
She added the drug problem is an evolving challenge and it's imperative to have resources at the federal level meet that challenge.
Those attending the discussion took turns speaking out about what they do and the challenges they face.
Chuck Hemeon, director of emergency medical services in Derry, said it's a collaborative effort in Derry, with strong training offered regularly for the public in CPR and how to administer Naloxone when an overdose might occur.
But many overdoses may not be officially documented as the use of that drug, also known as Narcan, is more available.
Derry Police Chief Edward Garone agreed.
"I think overdose numbers are running higher than what we have numbers for," Garone said. "For anyone to think we are winning is a sad mistake."
Derry fire Chief Michael Gagnon added a personal note about his son having a surgical procedure and being prescribed a pain medication.
Gagnon said he and his wife were well educated on the drug, how to use it safely and then how to dispose of it properly, from both the medical team and the pharmacy administering the drug.
"Parents are being educated," the chief said. "In Derry, there are a lot of collaborative efforts."
For Centner, it's all about working hard on this key issue and that's what Derry and the surrounding regions, along with partners all across New Hampshire, are doing.
"It's the culture of this region to work together," Centner said.
Shaheen said she would be working to gain ground and develop support and a coalition to have the Turn the Tide Act passed in Washington.
"There is no silver bullet," Shaheen said, "but people are depending on us to continue to work in Washington to provide resources."
Some information for this report was provided by the Associated Press.