FILE - Shakhtar's Mykhaylo Mudryk, left, run with the ball next to Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal during the Champions League group F soccer match between Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, on Oct. 5, 2022. Shakhtar Donetsk's chief executive acknowledges it will be tough to win a $42 million claim for compensation from FIFA at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.